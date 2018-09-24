Randy Glenn Brookshire, 64, of Rachels Lane, Taylorsville, went home to be with his Lord on Monday, September 24, 2018 at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

Mr. Brookshire was born on April 12, 1954, in Alexander County, the son of Ora Lee Watts Brookshire of Taylorsville and the late Glenn Hugh Brookshire.

He had worked for Harris-Teeter, Lowes Foods, and as the produce manager at Food Lion, where he retired after 25 years. He was of the Baptist faith.

He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, who loved the Lord, always saying “It is in God’s Hands.” He was a very punctual person who did not want to be late. He loved to ride horses, four-wheelers, garden, and cook.

Including his father, he was preceded in death by his wife, who he married on November 8, 1981, Teresa Levan Brookshire.

Those left to cherish his memory include two sons, Scott Brookshire and wife Brianna of Taylorsville, and Kevin Brookshire and fiancée Krista of Statesville; three grandchildren, Tucker, Kinsleigh, and Preston, and one on the way due December 26; a sister, Deloris Austin and husband Dale of the Bethlehem Community; brother-in-law, Eddie Levan and wife Dana of Nevada; sister-in-law, Sherry Collins and husband Roger of Morganton; two nieces, Leesha Austin-Buehlmann and husband Alex of Switzerland, and Monica Johnson and husband Mike of Taylorsville; a great-niece and nephew, Sophia and Dylan; and two furry friends, Poncho and Cha-Cha.

A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, September 29, 2018 at Adams Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Mike Johnson will officiate. The family will receive friends from 1-1:45 p.m. prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to: American Cancer Society, Local Chapter, C/O Kendra Dyson, 57 Kendra Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the Brookshire Family.