Arrests made in pawn shop break-in

Four guns stolen from shop

On Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018, the Taylorsville Police Department charged Niseem Booquan Clay, age 18, and Devin Quamine Templeton, age 22 of Statesville, NC, in connection with the early morning break-in at Mr. G’s Pawn Shop on Sept. 19, 2018. Detective Sgt. Lisa Johnson of the Taylorsville Police Department noted that four firearms were taken from the shop.

Clay and Templeton are both charged with Felony Breaking and Entering and Felony Larceny. No bond information is available currently.