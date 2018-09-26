************

COPY PAPER: Letter, legal, ledger or cut to your specifications. White and color bond paper, index and cover weight, trespass notices, envelopes. The Taylorsville Times. Phone 632-2532.

AUCTION

STORAGE LIEN SALE

TAYLORSVILLE, N.C.

Two Locations

Saturday, September 29th, 2018

10:00 AM

On Saturday, September 29th, 2018, at 10:00 am, AA Little Limited Storage will sell at auction various items of personal property belonging to Gary D. Akers, Annie L. Hoffman, Johnny Webster, Stacey L. Rhyne, Amy Queen, James R. Hamby, & Joy Lynn Thomas in to the assertion of lien for rental at its self-service storage facility. The sale will be held at AA Little Limited Storage facilities at 2795 NC Highway 16 South and 15 Fairgrounds Road, Taylorsville, NC.

REGISTER at 2793 NC Highway 16 South, Taylorsville, NC before 10:00 AM.

DIRECTIONS: From Taylorsville go south on Highway 16 for about 2.5 Miles. Sale will be on the left just past Fairgrounds RD. WATCH FOR THE SIGNS! Located at 2795 NC Highway 16 South and 15 Fairgrounds Road, Taylorsville, NC. ALL ANNOUNCEMENTS from the auction stand precede any written materials. Col Roger Moore -NCAL #6846. Have any questions? Call 828-632-3479.

LIKE NEW Rainbow vacuum with new style shampooer for only $895. Also, have a good reconditioned Rainbow vacuum for only $495. We sell and repair other vacuums including Electrolux, Kirby, Filter Queens, Rainbows and more. We sell bags, belts and parts for most all vacuums. Financing available and credit cards accepted. Call The Vac Store at 336-526-3744.