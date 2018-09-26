Richard Lee “Rick” Pennell, 67, of Taylorsville, passed away Wednesday, September 26, 2018 at Valley Nursing Center.

Rick was born June 5, 1951, in Iredell County, to the late Miller Pennell and Louise Connolly Pennell Adams of Hiddenite.

Rick was an electrician and carpenter, and of the Baptist faith. He served in the Army 1969 – 1979, doing two tours in Vietnam.

While in the Army, Staff Sgt. Pennell was awarded with the National Defense Medal/ Good Conduct Medal (3rd Awd)/ Arm Conduct Medal with first oak leaf cluster/ air metal (2nd to 12th) air medal with V device/Republic of Vietnam campaign medal/ Republic of Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with palm/Aircraft crew-man badge/Overseas service bars(3)/ expert badge M16 rifle/ Vietnam service medal/National Defence Service Medal.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by two sons, Jerry Lee Pennell and Rickey Pennell Jr.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his three brothers, Jerry Pennell and wife Vernice, Craig Pennell, and Mike Pennell and wife Anita; and two grandchildren, Ezra Pennell, and Kassie Pennell, all of Hiddenite.

Funeral services will be conducted at 4:00 p.m., Monday, October 1, 2018 at Fairview Baptist Church. Rev. Durant Barr and Rev. Bradley Baity will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. prior to the service.

