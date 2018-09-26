YARD SALE By Editor | September 26, 2018 | 0 ************ BIG YARD SALE – Sat., Sept. 29, 7:00 – Noon. Hwy. 90 West, just before Johnson’s Milling. Clothes for all ages, crafts, home decor, furniture, sporting equipment and more. Posted in Classifieds, Yard Sale Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts AUTOMOTIVE September 26, 2018 | No Comments » FOR RENT September 26, 2018 | 4 Comments » FOR SALE September 26, 2018 | No Comments » FREE September 26, 2018 | No Comments » GENERAL September 26, 2018 | No Comments »