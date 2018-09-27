JV Cougars’ roll continues with win over Watauga

By D.N. PENNELL, Jr

The Alexander Central JV Cougar Football Team shut out the Watauga Pioneers in a rain-shortened contest played Thursday evening, September 27, in Taylorsville.

In the game, which was stopped early in the third period due to weather issues, the young Cougars posted a 32-0 victory over the visitors from Boone. The win upped Alexander’s record to 4-0 this season and increased the school’s JV football winning streak to 27 games.

ACHS totaled 212 yards of offense in just over one half of play. The Cougars held Watauga to just 51 total yards.

Dayente Calhoun and Daniel Morgan led Alexander with 65 and 62 rushing yards respectively. Morgan scored three touchdowns on the night, scoring on a run, reception, and 90-yard kickoff return.

Ibrahim Boston led ACHS with five total tackles, while Josh Abernathy and Dalton Beck totaled four tackles apiece.

The unbeaten Cougars will travel to Morganton to face Freedom on Thursday, October 4, at 6:30 pm.