Dennis Wayne Pharr, 60, of Statesville, passed away Monday, October 1, 2018, at Iredell Memorial Hospital, after an extended illness.

Dennis was born May 2, 1958, in Iredell County, the son of Claude Mitchell Pharr and Ruby Adams Pharr Coleman of Statesville. He was a mechanic for Walmart Automotive. He was the former owner and operator of Stony Point Tire.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by two daughters, Kimberly Pharr and fiance’ Reese Lazenby, and Mandy Pharr, all of the home; three brothers, Randy Pharr and wife Mitzi, Harry Pharr, and Rusty Pharr and wife Hollie, all of Stony Point; a sister, Dana P. Loveland and husband Chris of Camden, New York; five grandchildren, Aleana Lazenby, Bryce Palmer, Austin Shoemaker, Preston Shoemaker, and Ashlee Shoemaker; and a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A memorial service will be conducted at 7:00 p.m., Saturday, October 6, 2018, at the Chapman Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Jacob Potter will officiate. The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. prior to the service at Chapman Funeral Home.

Condolences may be e-mailed to the Pharr Family by visiting www.chapmanfuneralhome.com.

Chapman Funeral Home is assisting the family of Dennis Wayne Pharr.