Eveleen Link Campbell, 87, of the New Hope Community, Union Grove, passed away on Tuesday, October 2, 2018 at her residence following a period of declining health.

She was born on December 23, 1930, the daughter of the late John and Bertha Ann Speaks Link. Eveleen had previously worked for Southern Devices, Lewittes, and Campbell Feed & Fertilizer, but her greatest accomplishment was being able to stay at home and take care of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She had a special love for her grandbabies.

Eveleen was a faithful and loving member of Pilgrim Baptist Church and worked in the nursery for years. She loved the Lord and her church. She also enjoyed gardening, farming, and crocheting.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Weddie Campbell, Jr.; and brothers, John, Vance and Raymond Link.

Those left to cherish her memory include her sons Joseph “Joey” Campbell (Pam), Donald Campbell (Jan), and Randy Campbell (Renee), all of Union Grove; 10 grandchildren, Travis (Julie), Melissa (Greg), Mack, Ashley (Timmy), April (Wesley), “Sami” Samantha (Brandon), Carrie (Wesley), Brian (Stephanie), Chet (Dakota), and Chelsea (Robbie); 20 great-grandchildren, Tyler (Allie), Bailey (Hunter), Amie, Cassidy, Payton, Maegan, Newt, Dalton, Ty, Isaac, Sky, Stella, Joseph, Larissa, Heidi, Garrett, Emma, Sissy, Teagan, Thatcher, and one expected in April of 2019; brother, Perry Link of Stony Point; sisters, Sadie Hansel of Olin, and Carolyn Price of Charlotte; along with a number of nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 4, 2018 from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Alexander Funeral Service. The funeral service will be held on Friday, October 5, 2018, at 2:00 p.m., at Pilgrim Baptist Church with her sons, Rev. Joey Campbell and Rev. Randy Campbell officiating, along with Rev. Tom Lambert. The body will lie-in-state 30 minutes prior to the service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be grandsons and grandsons-in-law.

Memorials may be sent to Hospice of Iredell at 2347 Simonton Rd, Statesville, NC 28625.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.