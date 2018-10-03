HELP WANTED

************

FULL TIME, must have NCDL, modular home service person wanted; also interior trim out with some sheet rock experience wanted, shingle and vinyl siding installers needed, will train, also openings for weekend workers. Call 828-758-0694 between 10 am and 4 pm.

NEED ONE PERSON for help with grading, septic systems, etc. Need 4 people to help set modulars & DW’s. JW CONSTRUCTION. Call 828-632-8420.

PAVING CREW/SET-UP CREW/CDL DRIVER – Looking for Self motivated individuals. Hands on. Labor Intense. Valid drivers license (Class A preferred). Punctual & prepared for work daily. Health/Dental Ins & Uniforms provided. Full time. Serious Inquires Only! Contact 828-441-1009 or email at april@ppavinginc.com to apply.

LOCAL STORE in Taylorsville now has two full-time positions available (part-time will be considered) for a Thrift Store Manager and a pick-up specialist. Must have valid driver’s license. For more details, contact Matt Cooksey at 828-635-7889, e-mail to: alexhabitat@aol.com or mail resume to Alexander County Habitat, P.O. Box 565, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

NEW PAY SCALE – Freightmaster has increased our per mile driver pay. Freightmaster is now hiring SHORT HAUL drivers. Full time and part time available. 99% one stop no touch freight. Two years experience required. Call 1-800-438-1020 to arrange an interview or apply in person M-F, 10-5, at our Hiddenite, NC, terminal just past Craftmaster Furniture.

NEW PAY SCALE – Freightmaster has increased our per mile driver pay. Now hiring full time and part time drivers. 99% one stop no touch freight. Home weekends. Two years experience required. Call 1-800-438-1020 to arrange an interview or apply in person M-F, 10-5, at our Hiddenite, NC terminal.

Carwash Maintenance technician — mechanically inclined, able to work on their own, trustworthy, various tasks, problem solver, good customer relation skills. Electrical knowledge a plus. On-call Weekends possible. OT possible. Must have drivers license, background and drug test. Will train promising prospect. Must have good references and character. 828-320-6609.

WANTED — A housekeeper, $10 cash. Call 828-352-9775.