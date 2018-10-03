LEGAL NOTICES

************

Alexander County Board of Elections

Notice of Change in Time of Absentee Meetings

The following is a notice of Change in Time of Absentee Meetings in which the Alexander County Board of Elections will meet (if necessary) to approve the applications for absentee ballots for the General Election to be held on Tuesday November 6, 2018. Meetings will be held at the Alexander County Board of Elections office, 370 1st Avenue SW, pursuant to G.S. 163A-1308 (f). Other business may be transacted by the Board at this time.

2:00 pm – Tuesday, October 16, 2018

2:00 pm – Tuesday, October 23, 2018

2:00 pm – Tuesday, October 30, 2018

5:00 pm – Monday, November 5, 2018

2:00 pm – Thursday, November 15, 2018

Nancy Sharpe, Chairman Alexander County Board of Elections

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON REZONING CASE 18-5

ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC

The public will hereby take notice that the Alexander County Planning and Zoning Commission has called a public hearing at 7:00pm on Thursday, October 4, 2018 at Taylorsville Town Hall Council Chambers to consider Rezoning Case 18-5.

This rezoning request is for 2 parcels of land owned by Janet Parkhurst and Donna White. The parcels are located on Hwy 127 N and Telephone Exchange Rd (Specifically PIN# 3716625998 and 3716623921) The owners are requesting the parcels be rezoned from RA-20 (Residential Agricultural) to H-C (Highway Commercial).

A copy of the proposed rezoning is on file with the Planning Department at 6125 NC Hwy 16 South, Taylorsville. All interested parties are encouraged to attend and public comments are welcomed.

The Town Hall Council Chambers are located at 67 Main Ave. Dr. Taylorsville.

Jon Pilkenton

Director of Planning and Development

Notice

Alexander County requests bids for the Remounts of a 2009 and a 2010 Chevy 4500 AEV Ambulance to provide transport of the sick and injured for Alexander County EMS. Minimum specifications and required delivery date may be obtained by contacting Alexander County Emergency Medical Services at 81 Liledoun Rd, Taylorsville, NC between the hours of 8:00 AM and 4:00 PM Monday through Friday, or by phone at 828-632-4166.

Bids shall be accepted through Wednesday October 24, 2018, at 3:00 PM. Any exceptions to specifications should be noted on the bid document. All bids shall be sealed and clearly labeled on the exterior bid document. All bids will be opened on Wednesday October 24, 2018 at 3:30 PM, at the offices of Alexander County Emergency Services on 81 Liledoun Road, Taylorsville, NC. The Alexander County Board of Commissioners reserves the right to reject any or all proposals.

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Nancy Adams Watson, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 3rd day of January, 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 25th day of September, 2018.

STEVEN L. WATSON

4949 NC Hwy. 90 E

PO Box 544

Hiddenite, NC 28636

executor

ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administratrix of the estate of Victor Anthony Arrigo, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 3rd day of January, 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 26th day of September, 2018.

SANDRA R. GARCIA

424 Richey Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administratrix

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS:

PROCUREMENT OF ARCHITECTURAL & ENGINEERING SERVICES

The Alexander County Board of Education has approved construction of a new 20,000 square foot facility for Alexander’s Early College located in the Taylorsville District to open Fall 2019.

The Board of Education is hereby soliciting responses from capable and experienced architectural/engineering firms. It is incumbent upon the Architect to form a team that fully addresses the needs and requirements of the Owner. Design services will be procured through a qualification-based selection process, without regard to fee, in accordance with G.S. 143-64.31, G.S. 143.64.32 and G.S. 115C-521(E).

The A/E Design Team shall work in cooperation with the Alexander County Schools Superintendent and Director of Maintenance to design a school in line with the Owner’s programmatic needs, schedule, standards, goals, and budget endorsed by the Board of Education. The Design Team shall demonstrate experience working with AHJ’s and the capability to integrate an efficient traffic configuration, civil and storm water design, programming, life cycle costs analysis, daylight and energy modeling, and building as a learning lab with design supportive of curriculum.

Deadline for receipt of responses is October 22, 2018, at 3 pm. A short list of firms will be determined, and the superintendent will interview the design teams with a selection being made by the end of October.

The response shall contain no less than the following:

* Provide three sets of submittals in an 8½” x 11″ hardcopy format, not to exceed 15 sheets, double- or single-sided; and 1 electronic submittal, on flash drive.

* A letter of interest and statement summarizing the entire team’s composition, interest, qualifications and experience, and special qualifications for this type of work.

* A listing of specific team members, their respective positions in their firm and role in performance of the design and administration work anticipated to be shown in an organization flow chart. The lead designer for each specialty must be clearly identified.

* A listing of similar type of work performed by your firm, including schools, with client references.

* Photographs, graphic illustrations and reports from similar work and projects.

* Experience and efficiency working with AHJ’s, NCDPI, NCDOT and other entities normally involved in the development of standards and in the design and review process for school construction and any other factors the superintendent deems relevant.

All questions, inquiries, and submittals shall be made only to:

Dr. Jennifer F. Hefner

Superintendent

Alexander County Schools

700 Liledoun Road

Taylorsville, NC 28691

Phone: 828-632-7001

Fax: 828-632-8862

Email:jhefner@alexander.k12.nc.us

Under no circumstances shall contacts be made with other Alexander County Schools’ personnel or members of the Alexander County Board of Education regarding this Request for Qualifications and selection process. Based upon interviews, a firm and alternate will be named followed by negotiations for a service fee. If an Agreement with the named firm cannot be completed, negotiations with the alternate shall commence.

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Shirley Mason Bunton, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 3rd day of January, 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 27th day of September, 2018.

SHARON BUNTON ADAMS

5443 Cheatham Ford Road

Hiddenite, NC 28636

executrix

Public Notice

Statement of ownership, management, and circulation required by Section 3685, Title 39, United States Code U.S. Postal Service. Information for The Taylorsville Times, published weekly at Taylorsville, NC for the year ending September 30, 2018, State of North Carolina, County of Alexander.

The name and address of the publisher is Walter Lee Sharpe, P.O. Box 279, Taylorsville, NC 28681. The editor is Walter Lee Sharpe, P.O. Box 279, Taylorsville, NC 28681. Managing editor is Micah Henry, P.O. Box 279, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

The known bondholders, mortgage and other security holders owning or holding one percent or more of the total amount of bonds, mortgage or other securities is none.

The average number of copies of each issue of this publication sold or distributed through the mail or otherwise to paid subscribers during the preceding 12 months was 4669.

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of William Eugene Cline, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 3rd day of January, 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 2nd day of October, 2018.

WADE JONES CLINE

1422 30th St. Ct. NE

Conover, NC 28613

executor

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Nancy Lackey Wike, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 19th day of December, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 18th day of September, 2018.

DAVID L. WIKE

106 Jack Mitchell Dr.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Willie Mae Perry, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 19th day of December, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 5th day of September, 2018.

NELSON J. BOSTON

577 Willie Mcloud Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

NOTICE OF GENERAL ELECTION

ALEXANDER COUNTY

NORTH CAROLINA

A general election will be held on Tuesday, November 6, 2018 in Alexander County to vote in the following contests: US House of Representatives District 5, NC State Senate District 42, NC House of Representatives District 94, Alexander County Board of Commissioners, Alexander County Clerk of Superior Court, Alexander County Register of Deeds, Alexander County Sheriff, NC Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 1, NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 1, NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 2, NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 3, NC District Court Judge District 22A Seat 1, Alexander County Board of Education District 1, Alexander County Board of Education District 2, Alexander County Board of Education District 4, Alexander Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor.

Official explanations of constitutional amendments can be found at ncsbe.gov/Elections/2018-Election-Information or at the Alexander County Board of Elections office.

Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on the day of the election, Tuesday, November 6. One-stop early voting will be held at the Alexander County Board of Election, Bethlehem Community Fire/Rescue Department, and Former Energy United Building in Stony Point. One-stop early voting will be open from Wednesday, October 17 until Saturday, November 3. All 3 sites will be open on weekdays 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. and Saturday November 3, 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Canvass will be held in the Alexander County Board of Elections office at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 16.

Absentee voting by mail is available. Requests for an absentee ballot must be made on an absentee request form (available on the State Board of Elections website, at the county board of elections office and where one-stop early voting is offered), and must be received in the Alexander County Board of Elections office or any one-stop early voting site by 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 30. Absentee voting requires the voter to complete an application on the return envelope that must be witnessed by two qualified persons or a notary public. Completed absentee ballots must be returned to the Alexander County Board of Elections by 5:00 p.m. on Election Day (ballots received by mail after this time will be timely if received within three business days and postmarked by Election Day). Voters may receive assistance voting a mail-in absentee ballot from a qualified person of their choice. If the voter lives a facility such as a nursing home, and the voter’s near relative or legal guardian is not available, the voter or the facility can arrange to have the county board of elections schedule a visit by a Multipartisan Assistance Team to provide assistance and serve as witnesses.

All persons who are registered to vote with the Alexander County Board of Elections may vote in this election. Persons who are not already registered to vote in the county must register by Friday, October 12 to be eligible to vote in this election. Voters who are not registered in the county by that deadline may register and vote during one stop early voting only, and will be required to provide documentation of their identity and residence. Voters who wish to change party affiliation or who have changed name or address must do so by the registration deadline. Voters who fail to timely make a change in name or address in the county must update the information when presenting to vote, and may be required to vote a provisional ballot.

Voters voting in person are entitled to assistance by an election official, or, if assistance is needed due to disability or illiteracy, by a qualified person of their choice. Voting sites are accessible to all voters. Curbside voting is available for voters who are not able to enter voting sites.

Persons with questions about registration, polling places, early voting, absentee ballots, a Multipartisan Assistance Team visit to a facility, or other election matters may call the Alexander County Board of Elections Office at 828-632-2990.

Nancy K. Sharpe, Chairman

Alexander County Board of Elections

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Bobby Lee Barnes, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 19th day of December, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 16th day of August, 2018.

DEANNA M. BARNES

139 Oakleaf Rd.

Harmony, NC 28634

executrix

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Susan Bentley Meade, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 12th day of December, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 5th day of September, 2018.

HENRY MEADE

2467 Blankenship Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Jessy Clark Bruce, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 12th day of December, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 11th day of September, 2018.

DAREN SCOTT BRUCE

471 Berea Ch. Quincy Rd.

Hiddenite, NC 28636

administrator

