Bears top Newberry in Anderson’s first start

LRU tops Wolves in battle of SAC unbeatens

By D.N. PENNELL, Jr.

The Lenoir Rhyne Bears Football Team traveled to Newberry, SC and posted a 34-21 win over Newberry College on Saturday afternoon, October 6.

ACHS grad and true freshman Gunnar Anderson made his first start at quarterback for the Bears in the game which saw the LRU squad improve to 4-0 in South Atlantic Conference action.

The Bears (5-1, 4-0) fell behind 14-0 in the first half before rallying to win in the second half. The Bears scored the game’s final 20 points.

LR’s Kyle Dugger returned two punts for touchdowns to lead the visiting Bears’ effort.

In his first college start, Anderson completed eight of 16 passes for 88 yards.

The Bears will play at home on Saturday, October 13, when they host Limestone for the 2018 Homecoming Game.