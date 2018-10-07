Howard Lee “PeeWee” Mayes, 76, of Kirby Lackey Road, Taylorsville, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, October 7, 2018 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center following a brief illness.

Mr. Mayes was born February 16, 1942, in Alexander County, the son of the late Harvey Lee Mayes, Sr. and Lucille Elizabeth Millsaps Mayes.

He was a graduate of Happy Plains High School. Before being a long distance truck driver, he worked for Broyhill Furniture. He had driven for Champion Paper and Carolina Mills, where he retired.

He was a lifetime member of Macedonia Baptist Church and the church was the love of his life. He was a member of the adult Sunday School class, on the board of trustees, the usher board, and a member of the male choir. He did the van ministry of the church, was a member of Adult Missionary Circle, Alexander County Union Missionary, Alexander County Association, and a member of the local NAACP. He enjoyed being outdoors, and his favorite place was the mountains. He enjoyed attending the local Senior Citizens Center, loved to play bingo, do word searches, and he loved his wife, Linda “Sweetie”, and his extended family.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Roger Eller; a sister, Bettye Sue Mayes Lackey; and his former wife, Hazel Parsons Mayes.

Family members left to cherish and honor his memory include his wife, Linda Parks Mayes of the home; a son, Byron Eller and wife Mary of Stratford, Connecticut; two grandchildren, Sydney Williams and Ahmad Eller; two sisters, Mary Ann Elizabeth Mayes and Bessie N. Mayes, both of California; three brothers, Jessie “Buster” M. Mayes, Sr. and wife Fleeta, James “Jim” A. Mayes, Sr. and wife Jean, and Harvey L. Mayes, Jr. and wife Rhonda, all of Taylorsville; a brother-in-law, Russell Lackey of Statesville; also, Sterling Primus, Ronnie Howell, Mildred Mayes, and Wilma Howell, who were all reared in the home; and a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, and friends.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 Noon to 2:00 p.m. prior to the service. The Home-Going Celebration will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 13, 2018, at Macedonia Baptist Church, Hwy. 90 East, Taylorsville. Rev. James Ferguson will be officiating. Rev. William L. Brown-Eulogy, Rev. Sterling Howard, Rev. Jeffery Miller, Rev. Macy Jones, and Rev. Dale Gibson will also be assisting. Burial will follow at St. John’s Baptist Church Cemetery, 224 Quail Hollow Road, Taylorsville.

Memorials may be made to Macedonia Baptist Church, 1451 Hwy. 90 East, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

