Stacy Jean Moore Chase, 47, of Taylorsville, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 8, 2018.

She was born on September 18, 1971, in Boone County, West Virginia, the daughter of the late James Benjamin and Barbara Jean Chester Moore. Before becoming disabled, Stacy had worked in the home health industry as a CNA II.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Derek Chase, Alice Chase, and Ashley Chase, all of Conover; brother, Charles Moore of Taylorsville; step-brother, Harold Barry, Jr.; and step-sisters, Vickie Hatton and Mary Ann Browning.

There are no funeral services planned. Inurnment will be with the family.

