County Commissioner Candidates to appear at Forum Oct. 11

Alexander County voters can hear what candidates for Alexander County Board of Commissioners have to say in advance of the November 6 election during a forum on October 11, at 6:30 p.m. on the Alexander County CVCC campus.

Five candidates are vying for three seats to be filled this year. They include: Marty Andrew Pennell, Ronnie Lynn Reese, Larry G. Yoder, Melissa Dawn Benfield, and Glenn P. Deal, Jr.

The forum is open to everyone free of charge. Each candidate will have an equal amount of time to share their platform and their vision for Alexander County. They will talk about the ideas they have and how they would have those ideas implemented. Specifically, they will be encouraged to express their opinions on ways to improve the local economy, ways to help our public schools and other areas of community concerns and interests.

Audience members will have an opportunity to submit written questions that will be read by the moderator after opening statements are presented by each candidate. Each of the five candidates has committed to participate in the forum.

Citizens for the Future of Alexander County is sponsoring this event. The moderator for the program is Dale Clary. The other CFAC committee members assisting with the event will include Kathy Riddle and Glenn Mays.