Nancy Florinda Walker, 71, of Taylorsville, was called home Tuesday, October 9, 2018 at Frye Regional Medical Center.

She was born on May 4, 1947, the daughter of the late James and Willie Ingram Walker. Nancy was an extremely hard worker with a high work ethic. During her career, Nancy worked for Clayton Marcus, Royal Comfort, Bureau of Census serving Alexander County, and later retired from Taylorsville Walmart Pharmacy.

She was a lifelong member of Poplar Springs Baptist Church. She had a special love for her family; especially as a mother, grandmother, sister, and her Quaker Parrott, “Corky.”

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Scott Anthony Sigmon.

Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Matthew Eugene Braswell of Taylorsville; daughter, Florinda Sigmon Harwood; grandchildren, Logan Matthew, Luke Alexander and Sydney Nicole Braswell, and Ben Michael Abee; brother, Gary Walker; sisters, Brenda Sharpe and Patsy Bryant, all of Taylorsville; along with a number of nieces and nephews.

The family would like to say a special thank you to those special friends and caregivers who kept contact.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 13, 2018, from 12:30 p.m. – 1:45 p.m., at Poplar Springs Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Allen Fox, Rev. Rick Safriet, and Rev. Neal Walker officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Poplar Springs Baptist Church at 4710 All Healing Springs Rd, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.