Michael expected to slide east of Alex. as a Trop. Storm
According to the National Weather Service, Alexander and surrounding counties are under a flash flood watch Thursday as the storm barrels through North Carolina. The probability of tropical storm force winds in Alexander County during the storm is only 5-10 percent. Rainfall totals in Alexander County are expected to be between 2-3″ by Friday, October 12, at 2 a.m.
The highest flash flood threat will be along the Blue Ridge Escarpment, and in the lower Piedmont (especially the Charlotte metro area and to the southeast). Due to the risk of tropical storm force gusts in the lower Piedmont, a Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for some of the Lakelands, and a Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for most other areas south of I-85.