Michael expected to slide east of Alex. as a Trop. Storm

According to the National Weather Service, Alexander and surrounding counties are under a flash flood watch Thursday as the storm barrels through North Carolina. The probability of tropical storm force winds in Alexander County during the storm is only 5-10 percent. Rainfall totals in Alexander County are expected to be between 2-3″ by Friday, October 12, at 2 a.m.

