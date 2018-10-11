Kay Keller Herman, 82, of Ned Herman Road, Taylorsville, passed away on Thursday, October 11, 2018 at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

Mrs. Herman was born May 5, 1936, in Cabarrus County, and was the daughter of the late Floyd Keller and Loula Matthews Keller.

She had worked as a seamstress in the furniture industry. She was a member of Mt. Herman Baptist Church, where she was a member of the choir. She loved to cook and clean and enjoyed preparing lunch for her boys and family. She was a supporter of her husband in whatever he pursued.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by the love of her life and husband of 63 years, Ned C. Herman, and a sister, Kim Bost.

Those left to cherish her memory include two sons, Robert Kent Herman and wife Martha, and Rodney Lee Herman and wife Barbara, all of Taylorsville; four grandchildren, Tiffany Stevenson, Stephanie Wright, Colby Herman, and Justin Black; seven great-grandchildren, Ahna Stevenson, Alana Stevenson, Cole Herman, Paisley Wright, Bowen Black, Walker Black, and Boyd Herman; two sisters, Cathie Straub and Cherry Wright, both of Kannapolis; a brother, Floyd Lee Keller, Jr.; two special friends, Rodolfo “Rambo” Guardado and Rafaela Morales; and a number of nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to extend a special thanks to caregivers, Martha Terry, Cathy Sanchez, Carmen Brookshire, and Brenda Perry.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, October 14, 2018 at Mt. Herman Baptist Church. Rev. Paul Schronce and Rev. Dwight Austin will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m., Saturday, October 13, 2018 at Mt. Herman Baptist Church.

Pallbearers include: Mike Dagenhart, Brandon Stafford, Galen Grant, Andrew Herman, Don Austin, and Ronnie Miller.

Memorials may be made to: Mt. Herman Baptist Church, 4086 US Hwy 64-90, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

