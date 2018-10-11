Alexander has high flash flood risk from Michael

Update —

According to the National Weather Service and North Carolina emergency personnel, Tropical Storm Michael will cross the Midlands of South Carolina today (Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018) and move northeastward toward Raleigh, NC, Thursday evening. The center of the circulation will pass just southeast of the Upstate and the Charlotte metropolitan area. Due to the risk of tropical storm force gusts and the possibility of widespread wind impacts, a Tropical Storm Warning is now in effect for most of the area.

The current forecast track suggests heavy rainfall and flash flooding are the main threats. Periods of heavy rain are expected through the day today, ending by this evening.