Cougars hammer McDowell, 49-0

Three backs surpass 100 yards in Alexander’s one-sided win

By D.N. PENNELL, Jr.

Three ACHS running backs surpassed 100 yards rushing as the Varsity Cougar Football Team rolled to a 49-0 win over the McDowell Titans on Friday night, October 12, in Marion.

The Cougars rebounded from back-to-back losses to Watauga and Freedom with a one-sided road win over the Titans on Friday.