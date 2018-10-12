Cougars hammer McDowell, 49-0
Three backs surpass 100 yards in Alexander’s one-sided win
By D.N. PENNELL, Jr.
Three ACHS running backs surpassed 100 yards rushing as the Varsity Cougar Football Team rolled to a 49-0 win over the McDowell Titans on Friday night, October 12, in Marion.
The Cougars rebounded from back-to-back losses to Watauga and Freedom with a one-sided road win over the Titans on Friday.
On the night, Alexander ran for 492 yards on the ground. AJ Miller, the team’s rushing leader, led the way with 125 yards on the night. Tevin Clark and Steven Montgomery finished with 115 and 108 yards respectively.
Easton Rhoney chipped in with 76 rushing yards and scored a pair of TDs on the ground.
On defense, the Cougars were led by Jordan Brown with 10 total tackles. Tray Lackey added nine tackles, while Isaac Chapman finished with six total stops.
The Cougars (6-2, 2-2) will remain on the road on Friday, October 19, when they travel to Springs Road to face the St. Stephens Indians at 7:30 pm.