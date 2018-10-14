Julia Darlene Wilson, 54, of Taylorsville, was called home on Sunday, October 14, 2018 at Gordon Hospice House.

She was born on April 12, 1964, in Watauga County, the daughter of the late Jacob “Hugh” and Bess Moody Wilson. During her career she worked for Hancock & Moore Furniture and as a CNA for Alexander Hospice and Home Care.

Julia was a faithful member at Poplar Springs Baptist Church and had a caring heart, serving where needed. She was an Avon representative and enjoyed cross stitching, reading, and loved to bake.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Ruby Little and husband Hendil, Linda Warren and husband Henry, and Karen Wilson; and brother, David Lynn “John” Wilson.

Those left to cherish her memory include her brothers, Russell Wilson and wife Edith of Taylorsville, and Charles Wilson and wife Vicki of Hiddenite; sisters, Marie Teague and husband Howard of Taylorsville, Mary Walker of Hickory, Barbara Wilson of Taylorsville, and Melissa Edwards of Hiddenite; along with a number of nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 16, 2018, from 1:00 p.m. – 1:45 p.m., at Poplar Springs Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Allen Fox officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Memorials may be sent to Hospice of Alexander at 50 Lucy Echerd Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

