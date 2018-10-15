Clara Lynn Watts, 84, of McCurdy and Watts Drive, Taylorsville, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, October 15, 2018, at Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

The second oldest of 10 children, Clara was born on March 4, 1934, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Chester Field Watts and Mildred Stokes Watts.

Clara attended Happy Plains High School. She worked for many years at WestPoint Stevens in Hickory, where she retired, and was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church, Hwy. 90 East of Taylorsville. She loved to cook, clean, iron, and listen to gospel music.

Including her parents, she is united in Heaven with a sister, Nancy W. Carson; a brother, Ernest Hugh Watts; a sister, Rita B. Watts; and a special aunt, Marie Dobbins.

Those left to honor and cherish Clara’s memory include three daughters, Latrice W. Parker and husband Tim of Hickory, Sharon A. Woodard and husband Jorge of Taylorsville, and Karon N. Speaks of Winston-Salem; four sisters, Annette Bruner, Chalma Barker and husband Phillip, and Patricia Watts, all of Taylorsville, and Sharon Glover of Vista, California; two brothers, James Watts and wife Virginia of Charlotte, and Steve Watts and wife Sue of Taylorsville; aunts, Rachel Millsaps and Wilma Stokes, both of Taylorsville; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.

A Celebration Service of her life will be held at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, October 21, 2018, at Macedonia Baptist Church, Hwy. 90 East of Taylorsville. Rev. Leroy Brown and Rev. Macy Jones will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2:00-2:45 p.m. prior to the service.

Memorial donations may be given to The American Breast Cancer Foundation.

