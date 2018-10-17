Gracetene Treadway Johnson
Gracetene Treadway Johnson, 95, of Wilkesboro, passed away on Wednesday, October 17, 2018 at her residence.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later time.
Alexander Funeral Service is serving the Johnson Family.
