HELP WANTED

************

FULL TIME, must have NCDL, modular home service person wanted; also interior trim out with some sheet rock experience wanted, shingle and vinyl siding installers needed, will train, also openings for weekend workers. Call 828-758-0694 between 10 am and 4 pm.

************

NEED ONE PERSON for help with grading, septic systems, etc. Need 4 people to help set modulars & DW’s. JW CONSTRUCTION. Call 828-632-8420.

************

Carwash Maintenance technician — mechanically inclined, able to work on their own, trustworthy, various tasks, problem solver, good customer relation skills. Electrical knowledge a plus. On-call Weekends possible. OT possible. Must have drivers license, background and drug test. Will train promising prospect. Must have good references and character. 828-320-6609.

************

PART TIME POSITION available for an experienced care giver in Alexander County. Flexible hours. Some nights. Non-smoker. References required. Call 704-585-2555.