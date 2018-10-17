LEGAL NOTICES

************

18 SP 38

AMENDED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

Under and by virtue of a Power of Sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust executed by Edward A. Clark a/k/a Edward A. Clark, III and Susan C. Clark to PRLAP, Inc., Trustee(s), which was dated May 9, 2007 and recorded on June 7, 2007 in Book 509 at Page 0180, Alexander County Registry, North Carolina.

Default having been made of the note thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the undersigned, Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC, having been substituted as Trustee in said Deed of Trust, and the holder of the note evidencing said default having directed that the Deed of Trust be foreclosed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at the courthouse door of the county courthouse where the property is located, or the usual and customary location at the county courthouse for conducting the sale on October 31, 2018 at 10:00AM, and will sell to the highest bidder for cash the following described property situated in Alexander County, North Carolina, to wit:

ALL THAT REAL PROPERTY SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF ALEXANDER, STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA: BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO THE GRANTOR BY DEED RECORDED 10/11/2006 IN BOOK 500, PAGE 1836 ALEXANDER COUNTY REGISTRY, TO WHICH DEED REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION OF THIS PROPERTY.

MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS: BEING ALL OF LOT NO. 1 OF HARBOR TOWN, SECTION II, A PLAT OF WHICH IS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK S AT PAGE 25 OF THE ALEXANDER COUNTY REGISTRY.

Save and except any releases, deeds of release or prior conveyances of record.

Said property is commonly known as 120 Harbor Town Drive, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

A cash deposit (no personal checks) of five percent (5%) of the purchase price, or Seven Hundred Fifty Dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, will be required at the time of the sale. Following the expiration of the statutory upset bid period, all the remaining amounts are immediately due and owing. THIRD PARTY PURCHASERS MUST PAY THE EXCISE TAX AND THE RECORDING COSTS FOR THEIR DEED.

Said property to be offered pursuant to this Notice of Sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS WHERE IS.” There are no representations of warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at, or relating to the property being offered for sale. This sale is made subject to all prior liens, unpaid taxes, any unpaid land transfer taxes, special assessments, easements, rights of way, deeds of release, and any other encumbrances or exceptions of record. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the current owner(s) of the property is/are Edward A. Clark, III and Susan C. Clark.

An Order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to G.S. 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold. Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving the notice of sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but no more than 90 days after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination [NCGS § 45-21.16A(b)(2)]. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

If the trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the deposit. Reasons of such inability to convey include, but are not limited to, the filing of a bankruptcy petition prior to the confirmation of the sale and reinstatement of the loan without the knowledge of the trustee. If the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the trustee, in their sole discretion, if they believe the challenge to have merit, may request the court to declare the sale to be void and return the deposit. The purchaser will have no further remedy.

Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC

Substitute Trustee

Brock & Scott, PLLC

Attorneys for Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC

5431 Oleander Drive

Suite 200

Wilmington, NC 28403

PHONE: (910) 392-4988

FAX: (910) 392-8587

File No.: 18-03675-FC01

oct24-18c

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Nancy Adams Watson, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 3rd day of January, 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 25th day of September, 2018.

STEVEN L. WATSON

4949 NC Hwy. 90 E

PO Box 544

Hiddenite, NC 28636

executor

oct24-18p

************

ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administratrix of the estate of Victor Anthony Arrigo, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 3rd day of January, 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 26th day of September, 2018.

SANDRA R. GARCIA

424 Richey Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administratrix

oct24-18p

************

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Shirley Mason Bunton, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 3rd day of January, 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 27th day of September, 2018.

SHARON BUNTON ADAMS

5443 Cheatham Ford Road

Hiddenite, NC 28636

executrix

oct24-18p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of William Eugene Cline, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 3rd day of January, 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 2nd day of October, 2018.

WADE JONES CLINE

1422 30th St. Ct. NE

Conover, NC 28613

executor

oct24-18p

************

************

