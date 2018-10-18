Michael Glenn Bentley, 56, of Boomer, passed away on Thursday, October 18, 2018.

Michael was born on March 3, 1962, in Iredell County, to the late Glenn Ray Bentley and Donna Marie Royal Bentley.

Michael is survived by his daughters, Melissa Rector of Taylorsville, and Crystal Fox of Hiddenite; and sisters, Gaynell Scroggs of Moravian Falls, Sue Roten of North Wilkesboro, Ollie Tipton of Hiddenite, and Tammy Hernandez of Texas.

The memorial service will be held at 5 p.m., Monday, October 22, 2018 at Adams Funeral Home of Wilkes Chapel in Moravian Falls. Speaker Joe Tipton will be officiating.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.