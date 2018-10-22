ACHS Volleyball Team to face West Henderson in 3A Playoffs

The Alexander Volleyball Team finished fourth in the NWC and has earned a spot in the NCHSAA 3A Playoffs. The Cougars are the 31st seed in the West Bracket and will travel to West Henderson on Tuesday, October 23, for a 6 pm.

CHAPEL HILL – The North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) finalized and released the playoff brackets for the 2018 Volleyball Championships. The tournament will have four classifications of play with six playoff rounds each. The 4A brackets will field 48 teams each with 1A, 2A and 3A brackets fielding 64 teams each.

Play began with games at the higher seed through the first five rounds beginning with first round contests on October 23rd. Second round is scheduled for October 25th, the third round is slated for October 27th, fourth round games October 30th and the Regional Finals scheduled to be held on Thursday, November 1st.

The State Championship Matches will be contested on Saturday, November 3rd in Raleigh at NC State University’s historic Reynolds Coliseum. Play is scheduled to begin at 12 noon. Tickets to the Championships are $10.00 at the door, or digital tickets can be purchased in advance through the NCHSAA’s partnership with GoFan.

The first round pairings are listed below for your convenience.

3A VOLLEYBALL CHAMPIONSHIP FIRST ROUND PAIRINGS

East

#1 D.H. Conley (21-0) vs. #32 Fike (12-12)

#16 Gray’s Creek (16-4) vs, #17 Hunt (13-9)

#8 Jacksonville (9-3) vs. #25 C.B. Aycock (12-12)

#9 New Hanover (11-6) vs. #24 West Johnston (18-5)

#5 Southern Alamance (21-5) vs. #28 Western Alamance (15-10)

#12 Person (20-4) vs. #21 Northern Durham (17-6)

#13 Lee County (15-5) vs. #20 Northwood (17-6)

#4 Union Pines (22-1) vs. #29 Harnett Central (10-11)

#3 Cleveland (20-3) vs. #30 Northern Guilford (12-12)

#14 Clayton (15-8) vs. #19 J.H. Rose (14-6)

#6 Western Guilford (25-0) vs. #27 Terry Sanford (15-4)

#11 East Chapel Hill (22-4) vs. #22 Southwestern Randolph (21-5)

#7 Franklinton (17-4) vs. #26 Orange (11-12)

#10 Cape Fear (16-14) vs. #23 Topsail (14-4)

#15 Asheboro (13-6) vs. #18 West Carteret (8-4)

#2 Chapel Hill #24-5) vs. #31 South Johnston (11-11)

West

#1 Marvin Ridge (38-2) vs. #32 East Rowan (5-16)

#16 South Iredell (18-7) vs. #17 North Iredell (12-6)

#8 West Rowan (17-4) vs. #25 Tuscola (10-14)

#9 A.C. Reynolds (21-3) vs. #24 Parkwood (10-9)

#5 McMichael (25-1) vs. #28 Mount Tabor (13-10)

#12 Kings Mountain (23-3) vs. #21 North Henderson (13-12)

#13 Jay M. Robinson (15-6) vs. #20 Sun Valley (14-6)

#4 Watauga (22-0) vs. #29 Stuart Cramer (15-8)

#3 Jesse Carson (23-3) vs. #30 Piedmont (8-15)

#14 Southwest Guilford (19-6) vs. #19 Cuthbertson (15-6)

#6 Cox Mill (18-13) vs. #27 St. Stephens (14-10)

#11 Hickory (20-3) vs. #22 Weddington (10-9)

#7 Crest (22-2) vs. #26 Enka (9-12)

#10 Charlotte Catholic (18-8) vs. #23 Statesville (11-18)

#15 North Buncombe (16-9) vs. #18 T.C. Roberson (17-8)

#2 West Henderson (28-2) vs. #31 Alexander Central (10-14)