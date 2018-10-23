Nancy Darcus King Daniels, 86, of Taylorsville, left this world for her heavenly home on Tuesday, October 23, 2018, surrounded by her family, at her residence.

She was born on September 22, 1932, the daughter of the late Spencer and Nina Barnes King. Before retirement, Nancy worked as an inspector for Lewittes. Nancy was a member at East Taylorsville Baptist Church and had a special love for her family and her cats.

She was a wonderful house keeper, always keeping everything neat and tidy. Nancy enjoyed gardening and was an avid basketball fan, especially for the Carolina Tar Heels.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Daniels; life partner, Grady Kerley; sister, Betty Jean Little; stepson-in-law, Larry Ramsey; and stepgrandson, Samuel Kelsoe.

Those left to cherish her memory include her stepson, Michael Kerley and wife Sharon of Taylorsville; stepdaughters, Beth Kelsoe and husband Bert of Taylorsville, and Linda Ramsey of Hiddenite; stepgrandchildren, Meagan Singleton and husband Brandon, Nicole Scoggins and husband Matt, Josh Kelsoe, Cameron Kerley, Pvt. Zachary Kerley, and Brandi Engberg and husband Jerry; step-great-grandchildren, MaKayla and Natalie Singleton, and Jaxon Scoggins; along with a number of cousins.

The family will receive friends on Friday, October 26, 2018, from 1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m., at Alexander Funeral Service. The funeral service will follow at 2:30 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Gary Jennings and Jordan Byers officiating. Burial will follow at Taylorsville City Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be: Josh Kelsoe, Cameron Kerley, Pvt. Zachary Kerley, Matt Scoggins, Brandon Singleton, and Elijah Byers.

Memorials may be sent to Hospice of Alexander at 50 Lucy Echerd Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

