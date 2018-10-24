Cynthia “Cindy” Gail Pope Miller, 60, of Hiddenite, passed away October 24, 2018 at Gordon Hospice House after a period of declining health.

Cindy was born April 20, 1958, in Iredell County, to the late William Alexander Pope and Martha Hill Pope. She was a former member of New Sterling ARP.

Those left to cherish her memory include a son, Bradley Wayne Miller of the home; a daughter, Amy Miller Bevis of Statesville; two brothers, Rusty Pope and Mike Pope, both of Statesville; her step-mother, Nancy Pope; and step-siblings.

Funeral Service will be conducted at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, October 28, 2018 at the Chapman Funeral Home Chapel. Curtis Vinson will officiate. The family will receive friends from 2:00 until 3:00 p.m. before the service at the Chapman Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Stony Point Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Gordon Hospice House, 2347 Simonton Road, Statesville, NC 28625.

