COPY PAPER: Letter, legal, ledger or cut to your specifications. White and color bond paper, index and cover weight, trespass notices, envelopes. The Taylorsville Times. Phone 632-2532.

NEW GAS GOLF CART EZgo, driven twice, has the seat on the back, $3800 OBO. Text 828-640-3545 or call 336-667-7246.

Happy Jack® LiquVict 2x®: recognized safe & effective against hook & round worms by U.S. CVM at Tractor Supply. (www.happyjackinc.com).

USED TIRES FOR SALE – We have a large selection of sizes to fit most cars in stock. CHILDERS USED TIRES, Wilkesboro Hwy. Phone 828-632-3870 or 612-0917.