Janie Russell Lathrop, 82, passed away on Wednesday, October 24, 2018.

She was born January 12, 1936, in Taylorsville, to the late Minnie Mayzo Russell and Ralph Clarence Russell. She was retired from Woonsocket Spinning Co. in Charlotte, where she worked in their office. She also spent approximately 20 years singing in The Kensmen Trio Southern Gospel Group from Fort Mill, South Carolina.

Janie was a member of East Baptist Church, where she served in the choir and as secretary for her very special Sunday School class.

She shared a very special love for all her family, including her church family at East Baptist Church. She loved her mountain upbringing and did everything she could to stay up-to-date on the happenings in her hometown of Taylorsville.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Herman Thomas Lathrop, with whom she shared a precious love and are surely so happy to be together again; her brothers, Max, Lowell, and Abe; and her sister, Neysa, and her brother-in-law, Bill Shaw.

Those remaining to cherish her memory include her daughter, Cyndie Shriver (Chris); brother, Steve Russell; sister, Rachel Shaw; three sisters-in-law, Anne, Francis, and Joyce; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A service to celebrate her life was held on Saturday, October 27, 2018 at East Baptist Church in Charlotte. Interment followed at Forest Lawn East Cemetery in Matthews.

Donations in Janie’s memory may be made to Florence Crittenton Home, 1300 Blythe Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28203; or Baptist Children’s Home of NC, 204 Idol St., Thomasville, NC 27360.

Arrangements were in the care of Hankins & Whittington Funeral Service.