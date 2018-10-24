Vee Darby Williams, 72, of Browning Drive, Taylorsville, passed away on Wednesday, October 24, 2018 at Frye Regional Medical Center.

Mrs. Williams was born June 14, 1946, in Cherokee County, South Carolina, the daughter of the late Vernee Darby and Mary Keller Darby. She had worked as a Registered Nurse. She was a member of Mt. Pisgah Lutheran Church in Bethlehem.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 52 years, Howard T. Williams; and two daughters, Heather Williams Sharpe of Taylorsville, and Tara Darby Williams of Bethlehem.

The family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m., Sunday, October 28, 2018 at Mt. Pisgah Lutheran Church in Bethlehem and a Celebration of Life service will be immediately following the visitation. Pastor Mike Stone will be officiating.

Memorials may be made to any charitable organization of your choice in her name.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.