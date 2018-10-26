ACHS announces new website; Blue Forms available for completion
Alexander Central High School has announced its new athletic website and asks athletes and parents to go online to help with the completion of state-mandated forms and paperwork.
According to Nathan Robinson, Director of Athletics at ACHS, the new website is up and running and can be visited at https://www.alexandercentralathletics.com. Robinson is asking parents to go online to complete needed forms and receive other importance updates and information.
“We are changing our Blue Forms requirement. It is now located on our website and you can fill those out electronically. Your son/daughter will need this completed to be eligible to participate. We need you to go online and create an account and fill out the “2018-2019 Online Blue Forms.” If your son or daughter is planning on participating in a Winter Sport this needs to be completed before October 31st. I have been going to all player meetings the past few weeks and informing athletes about this new change. If you need assistance, please email or call the company. I will attach a list of instructions to help as well. Thank you to those of you who have completed this process already and thank you for your patience. It is our hope that this speeds up the process and streamlines our communication with you about things happening in the Athletic Department,” Robinson said.