ACHS Football Game postponed, rescheduled for Nov. 9

The following statement regarding the Alexander Central vs. Hickory High School Football game was released Friday afternoon:

“With the amount of rain that we have received today, the amount of rain we are still predicted to receive throughout the day, and with the rapidly deteriorating integrity of our playing surface, we have made the decision to postpone tonight’s (10/26/18) football game against Hickory. The game is rescheduled for Friday, November 9th at 7:30 pm.”

ACHS Athletics