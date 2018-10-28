Harold L. Johnson, 76, of Kings Drive, Taylorsville, passed away on Sunday, October 28, 2018 at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

Mr. Johnson was born December 19, 1941, in Hamilton, Alabama, the son of the late Porter Stephen “Slim” Johnson and Lillie Mae Gann Johnson. He had worked as a supervisor in the furniture industry.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Marie Blaylock Johnson of the home; a daughter, Sheila Johnson Ross of Maiden; a son, Christopher N. Johnson of Granite Falls; a step-daughter, Tekishia Blaylock of Icard; and a step-son, Derl Stevens of Lenoir.

The funeral service will be held at Noon, Thursday, November 1, 2018 at Adams Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will immediately follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens in Hickory. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

