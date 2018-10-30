Tickets Available for Alexander Sports Hall of Fame Induction

New Class to be added November 19

The Alexander County Sports Hall of Fame Induction tickets are now on sale and can be purchased at the Alexander Board of Education and at the ACHS Auditorium.

Tickets can also be reserved by calling the ACHS Auditorium at 828-632-1366. Tickets are $20 each for the event planned for Monday, November 19, at the Alexander Central Auditorium.

The Alexander County Public Education Foundation will host a reception that includes heavy hors d’oeurves, beginning at 6 pm.

The following individuals will be inducted into the Class of 2018 Sports Hall of Fame: the late Efird Gwaltney, Jeff Isenhour, Jim St. Clair, the late Richard White, and Ronnie Williams. White and Gwaltney will be inducted posthumously.