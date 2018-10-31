HELP WANTED

************

FULL TIME, must have NCDL, modular home service person wanted; also interior trim out with some sheet rock experience wanted, shingle and vinyl siding installers needed, will train, also openings for weekend workers. Call 828-758-0694 between 10 am and 4 pm.

NEED ONE PERSON for help with grading, septic systems, etc. Need 4 people to help set modulars & DW’s. JW CONSTRUCTION. Call 828-632-8420.

NEW PAY SCALE – Freightmaster has increased our per mile driver pay: Now hiring full time and part time drivers. 99% one stop no touch freight. Home weekends. 2 Years experience required. Call 1-800-438-1020 to arrange an interview or apply in person M – F, 10-5 at our Hiddenite NC Terminal.

NEW PAY SCALE – Freightmaster has increased our per mile driver pay. Freightmaster is now hiring SHORT HAUL drivers. Full time and part time available. 99% one stop no touch freight, 2 years experience required. Call 1-800-438-1020 to arrange an interview or apply in person M-F, 10-5, at our Hiddenite, NC terminal just past Craftmaster Furniture.

LOCAL FARM accepting applications for grading/packing and some field work. Must be able to lift 40 lbs. Please call 336-921-3123, Monday-Friday, 8-5.