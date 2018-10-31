Kelly Rene Smith, 38, of Hiddenite, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 31, 2018 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

She was born on January 10, 1980, the daughter of Johnny Smith of Hiddenite and Ellen Bowles Smith of Taylorsville. Kelly had a very loving, giving, and caring spirit. She always brightened the day with her smile.

She was of the Baptist faith and loved flowers and butterflies. Over the last few years, she had been the caregiver to her dad.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Shannon Smith; maternal grandmother, Willie Bowles; and paternal grandparents, Ed and Estelle Smith.

Along with her parents, those left to cherish her memory include her brother, Ricky Smith and wife Tina of Taylorsville; niece, Shayanna Smith; and a number of aunts, uncles, and cousins.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 4, 2018 from 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. at Alexander Funeral Service. A private memorial service to celebrate Kelly’s life will follow in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Bill Orren officiating. Inurnment will be with the family.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

