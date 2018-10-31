LEGAL NOTICES

************

NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION OF HM Liquidation, Inc.

N.C.G.S. §55-14-07

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that HM Liquidation, Inc., a North Carolina corporation, is undergoing dissolution, that Articles of Dissolution therefore were filed in the office of the Secretary of State of North Carolina on October 8, 2018, with an effective date of October 31, 2018, and that all creditors of and claimants against the corporation are required to present their respective claims and demands in writing to the corporation by January 31, 2019. Each claim must include the amount of the claim and the circumstances under which it arose and may be sent to the address below. All claims will be barred unless a proceeding to enforce the claim is commenced within five (5) years after the date of publication of this notice.

HM Liquidation, Inc.

PO Box 3444

Hickory, NC 28603

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE NORTH CAROLINA HOUSING FINANCE AGENCY REGARDING

THE FINANCING OF MULTIFAMILY HOUSING WITH THE PROCEEDS OF TAX-EXEMPT BONDS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to all interested persons that the North Carolina Housing Finance Agency (the “Agency”) has been requested to issue its revenue bonds (the “Bonds”) for the purpose of (a) financing the acquisition, renovation, improvement, equipping and furnishing of certain multifamily residential projects and (b) paying certain fees and expenses incurred in connection with the issuance and sale of the Bonds.

The facilities to be financed with the proceeds of the Bonds are located at the following locations, owned by the following entities and managed by Weaver Investment Company, Greensboro, North Carolina, or an affiliate thereof:

(a) A 36-unit complex known as Brookway Village located at 326 North Aviation Avenue in Nashville, North Carolina, to be owned by Brookway Village NC Limited Partnership. The aggregate principal amount of Bonds to be issued for such project shall not exceed $1,780,000.

(b) A 34-unit complex known as Colony Woods Apartments located at 901 East Littleton Road in Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina, to be owned by Colony Woods NC Limited Partnership. The aggregate principal amount of Bonds to be issued for such project shall not exceed $1,735,000.

(c) A 40-unit complex known as Crest Knolls Apartments located at 2 Crest Knolls Street SE in Taylorsville, North Carolina, to be owned by Crest Knolls NC Limited Partnership. The aggregate principal amount of Bonds to be issued for such project shall not exceed $1,835,000.

(d) A 54-unit complex known as Pinewood Park Apartments located on US 401 South in Laurinburg, North Carolina, to be owned by Pinewood Park NC Limited Partnership. The aggregate principal amount of Bonds to be issued for such project shall not exceed $1,970,000.

(e) A 24-unit complex known as Pireway Place Apartments located at 849 Pireway Road in Tabor City, North Carolina, to be owned by Pireway Place NC Limited Partnership. The aggregate principal amount of Bonds to be issued for such project shall not exceed $1,545,000.

(f) A 24-unit complex known as Richland Apartments located at 521 North Main Street in Rich Square, North Carolina, to be owned by Richland NC Limited Partnership. The aggregate principal amount of Bonds to be issued for such project shall not exceed $1,145,000.

(g) A 40-unit complex known as Rosewood Village Apartments located at 201 North Rose Street in Norlina, North Carolina, to be owned by Rosewood Village NC Limited Partnership. The aggregate principal amount of Bonds to be issued for such project shall not exceed $1,990,000.

(h) A 20-unit complex known as Warren Place Apartments located at US Highways 1 and 401/158 in Norlina, North Carolina, to be owned by Warren Place NC Limited Partnership. The aggregate principal amount of Bonds to be issued for such project shall not exceed $2,045,000.

(i) A 40-unit complex known as Willows Apartments located at 104 Coventry Drive in Oxford, North Carolina, to be owned by Willows NC Limited Partnership. The aggregate principal amount of Bonds to be issued for such project shall not exceed $1,190,000.

Please take notice that the Agency will hold a public hearing at 3508 Bush Street in Raleigh, North Carolina on November 20, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at which time any person may be heard regarding the issuance of the Bonds.

Any person wishing to comment in writing on the issuance of the Bonds should do so prior to the date of such hearing to S. Carrie Freeman, Chief Financial Officer, North Carolina Housing Finance Agency, 3508 Bush Street, Raleigh, North Carolina 27609.

NORTH CAROLINA HOUSING FINANCE AGENCY

By: S. Carrie Freeman

Chief Financial Officer

NOTICE OF INTENT TO DISPOSE OF ABANDONED PROPERTY

NOTICE is hereby given to the former tenant, namely Latasha Gray, who was evicted from residency at the property address which is 266 Allendale Lane, Taylorsville, North Carolina 28681 by Order of the Honorable District Court Judge Christine Underwood presiding in Civil District Court sitting in Alexander County, State of North Carolina on June 13, 2018, and who subsequently vacated the said premises on or about June 25, 2018, that the undersigned landlord, who is Executrix of the Estate of Hunter Gaither, Jr. intends to and shall dispose of the abandoned vehicle, which is a Nissan Maxima GLE and which vehicle was left at the said premises for now over four months, the undersigned having heard nothing from Ms. Gray regarding her desire or intention to claim or otherwise make disposition of this vehicle.

Ms. Gray shall have ten (10) days from date of publication of this notice to contact the undersigned landlord concerning her intention to claim the property described above, after which the landlord shall dispose of said property, at owners expense.

Patricia A. Gaither

Executrix of the Estate of Hunter Gaither, Jr.

3729 Long Meadow Avenue, NW

Roanoke, Virginia 24017

CO-ADMINISTRATORS’ NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Administrator of the estate of Scottie Lee Presnell, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 31st day of January, 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 30th day of October, 2018.

MICHELE WIKE PRESNELL

P.O. Box 563

Taylorsville, NC 28681

LEE PRESNELL

1750 Berea Ch. Quincy Rd.

Hiddenite, NC 28636

administrator

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Anna Catherine Poteat, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 31st day of January, 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 30th day of October, 2018.

DANNY R. POTEAT

230 Reitzel Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

DISTRICT COURT DIVISION

FILE NO. 14-CVD-397

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

KENNETH RAY BLANKENSHIP, Plaintiff,

vs.

TINA ROCHELLE BLANKENSHIP, Defendant.

TAKE NOTICE, that the undersigned attorney for the Plaintiff shall bring on for Hearing, Summary Judgement of Absolute Divorce in the Alexander County Courthouse, District Court, Taylorsville, North Carolina on the 28th day of November, 2018, at 9:30 a.m. or as soon thereafter as the matter may be heard.

This, the 31st day of October, 2018.

KENNEDY & WULFHORST, P.A.

Robert A. Wessels, III

Attorney for the Plaintiff

3758 Highway 16 N

Denver, NC 28037

Notice

Alexander County requests bids for the Remounts of a 2009 and a 2010 Chevy 4500 AEV Ambulance to provide transport of the sick and injured for Alexander County EMS. Minimum specifications and required delivery date may be obtained by contacting Alexander County Emergency Medical Services at 81 Liledoun Rd, Taylorsville, NC between the hours of 8:00 AM and 4:00 PM Monday through Friday, or by phone at 828-632-4166.

Sealed Bids shall be accepted through Wednesday November 7, 2018, at 3:00 PM. Any exceptions to specifications should be noted on the bid document. All bids shall be sealed and clearly labeled on the exterior bid document. All sealed bids will be opened on Wednesday November 7, 2018 at 3:30 PM, at the offices of Alexander County Emergency Services on 81 Liledoun Road, Taylorsville, NC. The Alexander County Board of Commissioners reserves the right to reject any or all proposals.

RESOLUTION REGARDING COUNTING ABSENTEE BALLOTS

WHEREAS, North Carolina General Statute allows the County Board of Elections to meet and begin counting absentee ballots at any time between 2:00 pm and 5:00 pm on Election Day. (NC General Statute 163A-1315(2)).

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED the Alexander County Board of Elections will meet in the office of the Alexander County Board of Elections located at 370 1st Avenue SW, Taylorsville, on the 6th day of November, 2018 at 2:00 pm for the purpose of counting absentee ballots pertaining to the General Election in the County of Alexander, North Carolina. Any voter of the county may attend this meeting and observe the counting. The results of the absentee ballot count will not be announced before the close of the polls on said date.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that a copy of this resolution be published once a week for two weeks before the election.

I, Nancy Sharpe, Chair of the Alexander County Board of Elections, do hereby certify that the foregoing is a true, exact and correct copy of a Resolution unanimously approved by the Alexander County Board of Elections on July 17, 2018.

Witness my hand and seal of this county, this the 17th day of July, 2018.

Nancy Sharpe, Chair Alexander County Board of Elections

18 SP 80

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

Under and by virtue of a Power of Sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust executed by Ashley H. Fox and husband, Jamie C. Fox to Forquer, Lattimore and Callaway, Trustee(s), which was dated June 9, 2003 and recorded on June 13, 2003 in Book 0453 at Page 0703, Alexander County Registry, North Carolina.

Default having been made of the note thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the undersigned, Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC, having been substituted as Trustee in said Deed of Trust, and the holder of the note evidencing said default having directed that the Deed of Trust be foreclosed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at the courthouse door of the county courthouse where the property is located, or the usual and customary location at the county courthouse for conducting the sale on November 5, 2018 at 10:00AM, and will sell to the highest bidder for cash the following described property situated in Alexander County, North Carolina, to wit:

BEGINNING at a calculated point in the right of way for North Carolina Highway 16. Said point being North 74 deg. 05 min. 06 sec. East 228.50 feet from said existing concrete R/W monument; thence with said right of way, North 23 deg. 06 min. 38 sec. East 382.79 feet to a calculated point; thence with a new line of Benjamin D. Lowe (Deed Book 389, page 1271, Alexander County Registry), South 77 deg. 04 min. 15 sec. East 514.42 feet to a new iron bar; thence with another new line of Lowe, South 49 deg. 37 min. 51 West 275.36 feet to a new iron bar; thence with another new line of Lowe, South 82 deg. 33 sec. West 445.70 feet to the point and place of BEGINNING, and containing 2.99 acres as per the survey of Fox Surveying Company, Wesley G. Fox, P.L.S., dated September 18,2001 for Ashley H. Fox and wife, Jamie C. Fox.

Being part of the property conveyed to Benjamin D. Lowe in Deed Book 389, Page 1271, Alexander County Registry.

Save and except any releases, deeds of release or prior conveyances of record.

Said property is commonly known as 8162 North NC Highway 16, Moravian Falls, NC 28654.

A cash deposit (no personal checks) of five percent (5%) of the purchase price, or Seven Hundred Fifty Dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, will be required at the time of the sale. Following the expiration of the statutory upset bid period, all the remaining amounts are immediately due and owing. THIRD PARTY PURCHASERS MUST PAY THE EXCISE TAX AND THE RECORDING COSTS FOR THEIR DEED.

Said property to be offered pursuant to this Notice of Sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS WHERE IS.” There are no representations of warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at, or relating to the property being offered for sale. This sale is made subject to all prior liens, unpaid taxes, any unpaid land transfer taxes, special assessments, easements, rights of way, deeds of release, and any other encumbrances or exceptions of record. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the current owner(s) of the property is/are Ashley H. Fox and wife, Jamie C. Fox.

An Order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to G.S. 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold. Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving the notice of sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but no more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination [NCGS § 45-21.16A(b)(2)]. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

If the trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the deposit. Reasons of such inability to convey include, but are not limited to, the filing of a bankruptcy petition prior to the confirmation of the sale and reinstatement of the loan without the knowledge of the trustee. If the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the trustee, in their sole discretion, if they believe the challenge to have merit, may request the court to declare the sale to be void and return the deposit. The purchaser will have no further remedy.

Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC

Substitute Trustee

Brock & Scott, PLLC

Attorneys for Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC

5431 Oleander Drive

Suite 200

Wilmington, NC 28403

PHONE: (910) 392-4988

FAX: (910) 392-8587

File No.: 18-10432-FC01

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Daniel Sloan Fincannon, II, c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy Attorney at Law, having qualified as the Administrator of the Estate of Dorothy Kerley Fincannon, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms, and corporations having claims against the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the 24th day of January, 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.

This the 16th day of October, 2018.

DANIEL SLOAN FINCANNON, II

c/o CARYN LEE BRZYKCY, Attorney

70 East Main Avenue

Post Office Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400

(828) 632-4264

administrator

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON REZONING CASE 18-5

ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC

The public will hereby take notice that the Alexander County Commissioners have called a public hearing at 6:00pm on Monday, November 5th, 2018 at the CVCC Alexander Center Room 103 to decide Rezoning Case 18-5.

This rezoning request is for 2 parcels of land owned by Janet Parkhurst and Donna White. The parcels are located on Hwy 127 N and Telephone Exchange Rd (Specifically PIN# 3716625998 and 3716623921) The owners are requesting the parcels be rezoned from RA-20 (Residential Agricultural) to H-C (Highway Commercial)

A copy of the proposed rezoning is on file with the Planning Department at 6125 NC Hwy 16 South, Taylorsville. All interested parties are encouraged to attend and public comments are welcomed.

Jon Pilkenton, Director of Planning and Development

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Ray Wilson Sipe, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 24th day of January, 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 4th day of October, 2018.

TONY RAY SIPE

250 Golf Course Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

NOTICE OF SALE

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE OF NORTH CAROLINA

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

ALEXANDER COUNTY

18sp88

IN THE MATTER OF THE FORECLOSURE OF A DEED OF TRUST EXECUTED BY CHARLES O ZURFACE DATED JULY 17, 2003 AND RECORDED IN BOOK 455 AT PAGE 259 IN THE ALEXANDER COUNTY PUBLIC REGISTRY, NORTH CAROLINA

Under and by virtue of the power and authority contained in the above-referenced deed of trust and because of default in the payment of the secured indebtedness and failure to perform the stipulation and agreements therein contained and, pursuant to demand of the owner and holder of the secured debt, the undersigned substitute trustee will expose for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash at the usual place of sale at the county courthouse of said county at 10:00AM on November 9, 2018 the following described real estate and any other improvements which may be situated thereon, in Alexander County, North Carolina, and being more particularly described as follows:

ALL THAT CERTAIN LOT OR PARCEL OF LAND SITUATED IN SHARPES TOWNSHIP, ALEXANDER COUNTY, NORTH CAROLINA AND MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

TRACT 1: LYING AND BEING IN THE TOWN OF HIDDENITE, COUNTY AND STATE OF AFORESAID, AND BEING ON A STONE ON THE WEST SIDE OF SCHOOLHOUSE STREET OR MAIN STREET AND RUNS NORTH 87 FEET EAST WITH SAID STREET TO W A BOGLE’S CORNER, THENCE WITH SAID BOGLE LINE; WEST 11 POLES TO A STONE, THENCE WITH THE OLD THOMAS LINE TO THE BEGINNING, CONTAINING THREE-FOURTH (3/4) OF AN ACRE, MORE OR LESS.

BY FEE SIMPLE DEED FROM VICTORIA LEIGH B CANTER AND HUSBAND, JAMES DAVID CANTER, JR. AS SET FORTH IN BOOK 0389, PAGE 1935 DATED 04/03/1998 AND RECORDED 04/03/1998, ALEXANDER COUNTY RECORDS, STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA.

And Being more commonly known as: 371 Sulphur Springs Rd, Hiddenite, NC 28636

The record owner(s) of the property, as reflected on the records of the Register of Deeds, is/are The Unknown Heirs of Charles O. Zurface.

The property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS, WHERE IS.” Neither the Trustee nor the holder of the note secured by the deed of trust, being foreclosed, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of either Trustee or the holder of the note make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property being offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition expressly are disclaimed. This sale is made subject to all prior liens and encumbrances, and unpaid taxes and assessments including but not limited to any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. A deposit of five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid or seven hundred fifty dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, is required and must be tendered in the form of certified funds at the time of the sale. This sale will be held open ten days for upset bids as required by law. Following the expiration of the statutory upset period, all remaining amounts are IMMEDIATELY DUE AND OWING. Failure to remit funds in a timely manner will result in a Declaration of Default and any deposit will be frozen pending the outcome of any re-sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee, the Substitute Trustee or the attorney of any of the foregoing.

SPECIAL NOTICE FOR LEASEHOLD TENANTS: If you are a tenant residing in the property, be advised that an Order for Possession of the property may be issued in favor of the purchaser. Also, if your lease began or was renewed on or after October 1, 2007, be advised that you may terminate the rental agreement upon written notice to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but no more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time notice of termination is provided. You may be liable for rent due under the agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

The date of this Notice is October 19, 2018.

Grady I. Ingle or Elizabeth B. Ells

Substitute Trustee

10130 Perimeter Parkway

Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

(704) 333-8107

http://shapiroattorneys.com/nc/

18-098788

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Rosa M. Rhyne, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 24th day of January, 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 19th day of October, 2018.

DENNIS WAYNE RHYNE

5947 Church Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executrix

