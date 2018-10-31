REAL ESTATE

************

1 3/8 ACRES in the town of Taylorsville. This property has 4 bedrooms, LR/Kitchen/Dining room and one bathroom. It is selling as is for $58,000.00. It needs some repairs and/or remodeling. If interested, call 760-272-0946 in order to see this property. Please feel free to ride by and take a look at 375 Cole Campbell Rd., Taylorsville, NC

************

FOR SALE BY OWNER — House with 4.11 ACRES, with creek on property – selling as is. Needs some repair. Located on paved road in Lebanon Church area. $30,000. Call 828-632-9478 or 828-381-6880.