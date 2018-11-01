No Contest…JV Cougars hammer South Caldwell

Josh Abernathy returns a first-half interception vs. South Caldwell on Thursday in Caldwell County.

ACHS explodes in first half, rolls to win

By D.N. PENNELL, Jr.

The Alexander Central JV Cougar Football Team built a 40-0 halftime lead and cruised to a 58-6 win on the road against the South Caldwell Spartans on Thursday, November 1.

With the one-sided win in Sawmills, the young Cougars improved to 8-0 on the season and ran the current victory street to 31 straight games.

ACHS dominated play from start to finish, outgaining the home team 407-105 in total yards. Alexander ran for a whopping 351 yards on the ground.

The Cougars led 14-0 with just under four minutes to play in the first half. However, the vistors exploded for four touchdowns in the final 3:46 of the first half to stretch the lead to 40-0 at the half.

Alexander added three more scores in the second half to win 58-6 for the second straight week.