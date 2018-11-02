Alexander Central’s CARE Squad reaches out to elementary students

Cougar Athletes visit Schools each week as part of reading program

By D.N. PENNELL, Jr.

Each week, ACHS Football Coach Butch Carter takes his PE and Weight Training Classes to visit local elementary schools to read with students as part of the CARE Squad. CARE stands for Cougar Athletes for Reading Excellence. According to Coach Carter, his players and student-athletes enjoy the program just as much as the little guys they help with reading.

The program continues throughout the year at Alexander County’s Elementary Schools.