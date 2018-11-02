Cougars rout South Caldwell on Senior Night

Alexander races to 35-0 lead early, wins 56-22

By D.N. PENNELL, Jr.

The Alexander Central Varsity Cougar Football Team built a 35-0 lead in the first half and cruised past the South Caldwell Spartans 56-22 on Senior Night Friday, November 2, at Glenn G. Wilson Field at Cougar Stadium.

The game was played with a sharp, brisk pace in the first half but stalled in the second half thanks to a huge amount of penalty flags on both teams.

Despite the sloppy play, ACHS emerged with the one-sided win and upped its record to 8-2 on the year. The Cougars will close the regular season on Friday, November 9, when it hosts Hickory High in a make-up contest at Cougar Stadium. The Cougars will celebrate Homecoming when it hosts Hickory on November 9. Hickory suffered a 28-21 loss to Hickory Friday night.

In Friday’s win over South Caldwell, ACHS defeated the Spartans for the third time in three tries for Head Coach Butch Carter.

Alexander’s offense was led by senior Tevin Clark. Clark led Alexander’s 338-yard rushing attack with 113 yards on 16 carries with three TDs. Easton Rhoney had 77 yards on nine carries with two TDs for ACHS, while Steven Montgomery, Colston Young, and AJ Miller scored one touchdown each.

On defense, Nick McNeely led the Cougars with five tackles, while Colston Yount and Marterion Howell added four tackles apiece.

ACHS committed 14 turnovers in the win, while the Spartans were flagged for eight penalties.