June Hill Morton, of Canton, passed away Saturday, November 3, 2018 at her residence following a brief illness.

She was born in Hopson, Tennessee and was a daughter of the late Dayton Hill and Nell Elva Lena Lacey Hill. Mrs. Morton was a graduate of Cloudland High School and attended East Tennessee State University, the University of Tennessee, and Ole Miss University.

She retired as a secretary and was a school teacher at Clinch High School, and she was a member of First Baptist Church, Waynesville. She enjoyed walking and gardening.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Rev. Jack Hill.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 65 years, Clark Morton of the home; a brother, Judge Arden Hill and wife Elizabeth Ann Hill of Elizabethton; a special cousin, Erma Hyers and husband Rev. Bill Hyers of Elizabethton, and their son, Rev. David Hyers of Troon, Scotland; a special nephew, Mike Hill and wife Amy Hill of Johnson City; a special niece, Karen Hill Owen and husband Gary Owen of Tucker, Georgia; a special nephew, Mark Hill of Elizabethton; two grand-nieces, Caroline Hill Owen of Athens, Georgia, and Catherine V. Hill of Athens, Greece; and a cousin, Anne Miller Nesmith and husband Wayne Nesmith of Morristown, Tennessee. Special “family,” Larry and Pam Rector and family of Hendersonville, Sarah Rolland Campbell of Asheboro, and Barbara Rolland Hodges of Burlington also survive.

A graveside service to honor the life of Mrs. June Hill Morton will be conducted at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, November 7, 2018 in Happy Valley Memorial Park with Rev. Bill Hyers officiating. Those attending the service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 11:20 a.m. on Wednesday.

Honorary pallbearers will be: Mike Hill, Mark Hill, Rev. David Hyers, and Mrs. Morton’s Church family.

A memorial service for Mrs. June Hill Morton will be held at a later date at the First Baptist Church, Waynesville.

Hathaway-Percy Funeral and Cremation Services is honored to serve the Morton Family.