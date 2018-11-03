Stephanie Elaine Schultz, 67, of Mountain Creek Lane, Taylorsville, passed away Saturday, November 3, 2018 at her residence.

Mrs. Schultz was born April 23, 1951, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Lonnie Woodrow Elder and Margaret Gaynell Warren Elder.

She was a former Miss Alexander County and received a Masters Degree in Early Childhood Education from East Carolina University. She was an elementary and middle school teacher and a career civil servant with the Army, providing family services to the Army personnel.

She was a member of Reformation Evangelical Lutheran Church, where she was part of the chime choir and helped in the Mobile Café. She was very strong on faith, family, care giving, and enjoyed traveling.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Linda Simon and Jane Teague.

Those family members left to cherish and honor her memory include her husband, Virgil Lavern Schultz; a son, Chadwick Baine Gregory and wife Laura of Hagerstown, Maryland; a step-daughter, Cynthia Armstrong and husband Jim of Fredrick, Maryland; two grandchildren, Audrey Matthews and Alexandria Armstrong; a sister, Mary Ellen Herman of Taylorsville; three brothers, Kenneth Warren of Taylorsville, Carson Elder of Atlantic Beach, and Paul Elder of Taylorsville.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 3 p.m., Friday, November 9, 2018 at Reformation Evangelical Lutheran Church. Rev. Craig Sigmon will officiate. Inurnment will follow in the Reformation Memorial Gardens. Immediately following the Inurnment, there will be a promotional party for family to receive friends at Reformation Hall.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Reformation Evangelical Lutheran Church, 443 West Main Avenue, Taylorsville, NC 28681 in memory of Stephanie.

