Marvin Lewis Saner, 60, of Taylorsville, passed away on Sunday, November 4, 2018 at his residence.

He was born to the late Floyd Edmand Saner and Lucy Mae Parsons Evans in Bluefield County, West Virginia. Marvin was a devoted member at Community Baptist Church in Wilkesboro.

He loved his wife Renee, his family, and his grandchildren more than anything in the world. He loved riding his Harley and had a passion for music, but more importantly he loved His Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and telling others about the goodness of the Lord. He was a prophet of the word of God. Marvin was an ordained minister and graduated from Foot Hills and Fruitland Bible Institute. Above all, he always gave God the praise through circumstances he was faced with.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Linda Sue Saner, and his father and mother-in-law, Fred and Bonnie Chapman.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Renee C. Saner of the home; his children, Alishia Clark and husband Marvin, ChaMarra Childers and husband Chris, Alonna Saner, Brookelynn Saner and Christopher Clark, Ryan Saner and Samantha Tibbetts, Christopher Wagner and wife Alexis, Michael Walker, and Rejohnnica Bailey-Clark and husband John; grandchildren, Jordan, Elijah, Gemiya, Paiton, Liam, Harrison, Samiya, Ayden, Paris, Tony, Jillian, Hunter, and Jaxson; great-grandchildren, Zayla, Xaiden, and Tobias; step-father, Ervin Evans; two sisters, Iris Bryant and Laurie Evans; five brothers, James Saner (Renee), Rev. Jarvis Saner (Sharon), Milton Evans (Mayme), Dean Evans, and William “Noonie” Parsons (Joyce); and a host of dearly loved nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be held on Thursday, November 8, 2018 at Alexander Funeral Service, at 3:30 p.m., with Rev. William Little, Rev. Kevin Ussery, and Dr. Charles Whipple. The visitation will follow the service from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Inurnment will be with the family.

In lieu of flowers, all memorials may be made to Alexander County Hospice, 50 Lucy Echerd Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.