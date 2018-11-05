Forrest Fred Morgan Jr., 61, of Taylorsville, passed away on Monday, November 5, 2018 at Catawba Valley Hospice.

He was born on September 23, 1957, in Catawba County, to the late Forrest Fred and Margaret Shirley Little Morgan Sr.

In his spare time, Forrest enjoyed the outdoors, watching nature and feeding the birds and squirrels around his home. He loved to bake and would always be sharing cakes with his friends and neighbors. He had a special love for his family, especially his grandchildren.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Fred Thomas Morgan, Helen Hicks Morgan Hardin, Charlie Ross Little, and Pansy McAlpine Little.

Those left to cherish his memory include a son, Forrest “Freddy” Morgan Street (Susa) of Cullowhee; two sisters, Pam Williams (Allen) of Bethlehem, and Loretta Wells (Frank) of Conover; grandchildren, Ashley, Jacob, Lucas, Aerial, and Forrest; an uncle, Wayne Little (Kathy); an aunt, Martha Little Haly Burton; a niece, Tammy Shaffer; a nephew, Brian Williams (Amber); and numerous cousins.

A private graveside service will be held at Liledoun Baptist Church Cemetery on Saturday, November 10, 2018 with Rev. Gary Jennings officiating.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

