James Kenny Mitchell, 78, of Hiddenite, passed away on Monday, November 5, 2018 at Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

He was born on June 16, 1940, in Alexander County, to the late James Arthur Mitchell and Agnes Benge Mitchell. He was a retired cable maker for CommScope Catawba and attended Victory Baptist Church. Mr. Mitchell was a proud Republican supporter in “Keeping America Great”.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Edith Roberts Mitchell, and a sister, Carolyn Mitchell.

Survivors include his only son, Dale Mitchell and fiancée Pennie S. Harr; a grandson; sister, Joyce (Norman) Simpers of Ocala, Florida; two brothers, J.D. (Jearlean) Mitchell and Jennis “Fireball” Mitchell, all of Hiddenite.

The receiving for James will be held on Wednesday, November 7, 2018 at Alexander Funeral Service from 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. The Funeral Service will follow at 3:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Mitch Rash officiating. Burial will be held at Hiddenite Cemetery with pallbearers: Keith Roberts, Danny Ray Roberts, Norman Simpers, Frankie Keever, Marty Roberts, and Ernie Speaks.

“For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth on him should not perish, but have eternal life.” John 3:16.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Republican National Headquarters: https://secure.gop.com/donate or National Rifle Association: https://donate.nra.org/donate.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.