Novella Nadine Bowman Teague, 86, of Taylorsville, passed away Monday, November 5, 2018.

Born August 30, 1932, in Alexander County, she was the youngest of ten children born to Espie White and Earl Bowman.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dan Clayton Teague; and nine brothers and sisters.

Novella was a devoted member of Fellowship Advent Christian Church in Taylorsville. She was the Matriarch of her family. She enjoyed traveling and going to the beach with her husband, riding motorcycles, and even traveled cross country on them. But, her true love was spending time with her church, family, friends, and special sister-in-law, Mickie Teague, and her daughters, Joy and Beverly.

She is survived by her two sons, Steve C. Teague of Bethlehem, and Marc E. Teague and wife Debbie of Bethlehem; four grandchildren, Shawn C. Teague of Taylorsville, Stephanie J. Teague of California, Mary Elizabeth Townsend of Bethlehem, and Melanie Wingler of Taylorsville; and eight great-grandchildren.

The funeral service will be held at 3:30 p.m., Thursday, November 8, 2018 at Fellowship Advent Christian Church with Rev. Dave Ross officiating. Burial will follow the service in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday evening from 6 – 8:00 p.m. at Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her honor to Alzheimer’s Association, 31 College Pl., Suite D-103, Asheville, NC 28801; or Carolinas Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658; or Fellowship Advent Christian Church, 885 Icard Ridge Rd., Taylorsville, NC 28681; or Trinity Village, 1265 21st St., NE, Hickory, NC 28601; or American Cancer Society, 1901 Brunswick Ave., Suite 100, Charlotte, NC 28207.

Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory is serving the family of Novella Nadine Bowman Teague and on-line condolences may be sent to www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.