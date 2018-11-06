ACHS moves Homecoming Game vs. Hickory to Thursday
With the rain that is in the forecast for Friday Night, The Alexander Central Varsity Football game that was scheduled to be played against Hickory has now been moved to Thursday, November 8 at 7 PM.
Breaking News, Sports
