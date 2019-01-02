************

1/2 OFF 1st MONTH

(With Ad)

A-1 Mini Storage, 414 Hwy. 16 North, 4/10 mile from Kentucky Fried Chicken. 5×5 to 10×30 with high security locks. Starting at $25 per month. U-Haul truck rentals available. AD EXPIRES January 31, 2019. Call 635-5555, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

************

STORAGE SPACE

For individual and commercial use. Choose your own size. (5’ x 10’), (10’ x 10’), (10’ x 15’), (10’ x 20’), (10’ x 30’). ALL UNITS HAVE INTERIOR LIGHTS. TAYLORSVILLE MINI STORAGE across from Alexander Central High School. Call 632-6145 or 828-275-5091.

************

NOW TAKING APPLICATIONS to rent 2 bedroom mobile homes in Hiddenite and Taylorsville. No pets, deposit required. Call 828-320-0706.

************

2 BR Mobile Homes for rent in town, $400/$450. Call 828-758-0694.

************

1, 2, & 3 BEDROOM APARTMENTS for rent – Contact Us Today At 828-632-9727.

************

MOBILE HOME LOT FOR RENT in Drumstand Community. Call 704-437-0832 for details.

************

2 BR, 2 BA Mobile Home, $500/month, $500/deposit; 2 BR, 1 BA Mobile Home, $450/month, $450/deposit. BACKGROUND CHECK, REFERENCES, NO PETS. Call 336-927-2777.

************

3 BR, 2 BA Mobile Home, 14 x 70. ABSOLUTELY NO PETS. Located on Liledoun Road. References & deposit required. Call 828-850-1764.

************

FORMER YMCA building for rent, located at 34 West Main Ave, Taylorsville, NC. Street level building is 4,300 square feet. Basement back street level is also 4,300 square feet. If interested, please email mtlowtharpe@gmail.com.

************

TAKING APPLICATIONS to rent a 3 BR, 1 BA brick house in Ellendale. Electric heat, AC, appliances, refrig., W/D hookup, water, mowing and trash pick up furnished. Carport and 1/2 basement storage. No smoking. No pets. $650 per month. Deposit and first and last month’s rent. References required. Call 632-7267 for appointment to visit.

************

HOUSE FOR RENT – 2 BR, 1 BA, on 1/4 acre lot, within walking distance to downtown Taylorsville, courthouse, banks, etc. $600 a month, $400 security deposit. Need your own EOR room heaters. References required. No pets. No smoking. Contact 704-723-1902 for more information.

************

MOBILE HOME for rent in Hiddenite, 3 BR, 2 BA. NO PETS. Yard maintenance & trash pickup included, $100 weekly rent, $200 deposit. Call 828-632-7430 after 5 p.m. or leave message.